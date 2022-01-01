Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 300 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 45 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1641:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A03
415 nits
Moto G31 +2%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Moto G31 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
300
Moto G31 +17%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
1034
Moto G31 +17%
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
177907
Moto G31 +9%
194130
CPU 59385 59845
GPU 26274 39344
Memory 34858 35715
UX 59038 60917
Total score 177907 194130
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A03
403
Moto G31 +76%
711
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 403 711
PCMark 3.0 score 6694 6370
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 13.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 3:35 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03 +1%
81.9 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 November 2021
Release date January 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G31 is definitely a better buy.

