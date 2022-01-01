Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs One 5G Ace – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Motorola One 5G Ace

Самсунг Галакси А03
VS
Моторола Мото One 5G Ace
Samsung Galaxy A03
Motorola One 5G Ace

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 178K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
One 5G Ace

Display

Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 85.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
397 nits
One 5G Ace
397 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
One 5G Ace +5%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Motorola One 5G Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
301
One 5G Ace +115%
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
1033
One 5G Ace +90%
1964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
178691
One 5G Ace +109%
372704
CPU 59385 -
GPU 26274 -
Memory 34858 -
UX 59038 -
Total score 178691 372704
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 -
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:35 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 January 2021
Release date January 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A12
2. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A03s
3. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Xiaomi Redmi 9A
4. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A32
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 or A03 Core
6. Motorola One 5G Ace or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Motorola One 5G Ace or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
8. Motorola One 5G Ace or Moto G Power (2021)
9. Motorola One 5G Ace or OnePlus Nord N200 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish