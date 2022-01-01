Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo A16
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 101K)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 178 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A16
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (483 against 401 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
63
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|82.9%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +36%
242
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
910
Oppo A16 +12%
1015
|CPU
|59385
|36119
|GPU
|26274
|-
|Memory
|34858
|25784
|UX
|59038
|38427
|Total score
|180041
|101172
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6672
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A16. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.
