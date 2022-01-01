Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.