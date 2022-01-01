Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo A53 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Oppo A53 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo A53 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 397 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.9% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 397 nits Oppo A53 +20% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Oppo A53 +1% 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver

- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold Lithography process - 11 nanometers Graphics - Adreno 610 GPU clock - 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 240 Oppo A53 +5% 251 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 901 Oppo A53 +37% 1237 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 +9% 178738 Oppo A53 163655 CPU 59385 54225 GPU 26274 29411 Memory 34858 41881 UX 59038 38497 Total score 178738 163655 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A03 n/a Oppo A53 240 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 1 FPS Graphics score - 240 PCMark 3.0 score - 5918 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 7.2 OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 August 2020 Release date January 2022 August 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.