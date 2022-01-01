Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo A54

Самсунг Галакси А03
VS
Оппо А54
Samsung Galaxy A03
Oppo A54

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 106K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1600 MHz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (501 against 401 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Oppo A54 +25%
501 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Oppo A54 +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1600 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +38%
242
Oppo A54
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
910
Oppo A54 +10%
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 +70%
180041
Oppo A54
106075
CPU 59385 36581
GPU 26274 16965
Memory 34858 23039
UX 59038 28931
Total score 180041 106075
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A54. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03
2. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Galaxy A03
3. Samsung Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A03
4. Samsung Galaxy M02 and Galaxy A03
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A03
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 and Oppo A54
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Oppo A54
8. Samsung Galaxy A32 and Oppo A54
9. Oppo Realme 8 5G and Oppo A54
10. Vivo Y31 and Oppo A54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish