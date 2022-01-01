Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 180K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (610 against 401 nits)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Realme 8 +52%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Realme 8 +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
242
Realme 8 +108%
503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
910
Realme 8 +77%
1607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
180041
Realme 8 +101%
361814
CPU 59385 94959
GPU 26274 103001
Memory 34858 65151
UX 59038 98277
Total score 180041 361814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A03
403
Realme 8 +267%
1478
Stability - 91%
Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 403 1478
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 9936
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 13.5 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 is definitely a better buy.

