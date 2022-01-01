Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Realme C11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme C11

Самсунг Галакси А03
VS
Оппо Реалми C11
Samsung Galaxy A03
Oppo Realme C11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 123K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (483 against 401 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Realme C11 +20%
483 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Realme C11
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +35%
242
Realme C11
179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
910
Realme C11 +10%
1002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 +46%
180041
Realme C11
123343
CPU 59385 38954
GPU 26274 16847
Memory 34858 26654
UX 59038 40547
Total score 180041 123343
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 June 2020
Release date January 2022 August 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A12 or Galaxy A03
2. Galaxy M12 or Galaxy A03
3. Galaxy A22 or Galaxy A03
4. Galaxy M02 or Galaxy A03
5. Galaxy A03 Core or Galaxy A03
6. Redmi 8 or Realme C11
7. Galaxy M11 or Realme C11
8. Galaxy M01 or Realme C11
9. Redmi 9A or Realme C11
10. Galaxy A01 or Realme C11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish