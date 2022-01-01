Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme C15 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Oppo Realme C15 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C15, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 130K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 60FPS

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 176 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C15 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 397 nits Realme C15 +5% 418 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Realme C15 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme C15 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores - 8 (8) Architecture - - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4 Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 +36% 240 Realme C15 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 901 Realme C15 +11% 1002 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 +37% 178738 Realme C15 130854 CPU 59385 39768 GPU 26274 16972 Memory 34858 33672 UX 59038 41605 Total score 178738 130854

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 1.0 OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (45% in 60 min) Full charging time - 2:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 30 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 July 2020 Release date January 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C15.