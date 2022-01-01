Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme C21 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Oppo Realme C21 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 130K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

The phone is 9-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 173 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (446 against 397 nits)

Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Oppo Realme C21 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.8% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 397 nits Realme C21 +12% 446 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 +1% 81.8% Realme C21 80.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme C21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores - 8 (8) Architecture - - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 +39% 240 Realme C21 173 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 901 Realme C21 +9% 982 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 +37% 178738 Realme C21 130905 CPU 59385 39772 GPU 26274 16631 Memory 34858 33664 UX 59038 41494 Total score 178738 130905

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:55 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21.