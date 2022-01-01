Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme C25s VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Oppo Realme C25s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 6-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 178K)

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (477 against 397 nits)

Reverse charging feature

62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 240 points

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Oppo Realme C25s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 397 nits Realme C25s +20% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Realme C25s 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 240 Realme C25s +62% 388 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 901 Realme C25s +51% 1359 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 178738 Realme C25s +23% 219895 CPU 59385 71210 GPU 26274 39410 Memory 34858 47486 UX 59038 63490 Total score 178738 219895 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A03 n/a Realme C25s 707 Stability - 97% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 707 PCMark 3.0 score - 8847 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (43% in 70 min) Full charging time - 3:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 June 2021 Release date January 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25s. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.