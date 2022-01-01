Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme C25Y VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Oppo Realme C25Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25Y Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (223K versus 178K)

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 240 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space - 92.8% PWM - 176 Hz Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 935:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 397 nits Realme C25Y +1% 399 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Realme C25Y 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme C25Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock - 614 MHz FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 240 Realme C25Y +43% 343 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 901 Realme C25Y +40% 1264 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 178738 Realme C25Y +25% 223558 CPU 59385 73473 GPU 26274 43616 Memory 34858 43837 UX 59038 62704 Total score 178738 223558

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI R OS size 13.5 GB 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time - 1:56 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A03 n/a Realme C25Y 83 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C25Y. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.