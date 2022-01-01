Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Realme C30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme C30

Samsung Galaxy A03
Oppo Realme C30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C30, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 345 and 300 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Realme C30

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 45 ms -
Contrast 1641:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A03
415 nits
Realme C30
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Realme C30
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme C30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
300
Realme C30 +15%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
1034
Realme C30 +25%
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
177907
Realme C30
178654
CPU 59385 59874
GPU 26274 21805
Memory 34858 45664
UX 59038 52407
Total score 177907 178654
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 403 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6694 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Realme UI Go
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 3:35 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB
Realme C30
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 July 2022
Release date January 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C30.

