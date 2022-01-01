Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 178K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (466 against 397 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
- 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 383 and 240 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
240
Realme Narzo 30A +60%
383
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
901
Realme Narzo 30A +46%
1311
|CPU
|59385
|70271
|GPU
|26274
|39839
|Memory
|34858
|48003
|UX
|59038
|59979
|Total score
|178738
|216228
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|702
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (75% in 150 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.
