Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30A VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Oppo Realme Narzo 30A Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 9-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 178K)

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (466 against 397 nits)

Reverse charging feature

60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 383 and 240 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 397 nits Realme Narzo 30A +17% 466 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Realme Narzo 30A 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme Narzo 30A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process - 12 nanometers Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels - 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 240 Realme Narzo 30A +60% 383 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 901 Realme Narzo 30A +46% 1311 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 178738 Realme Narzo 30A +21% 216228 CPU 59385 70271 GPU 26274 39839 Memory 34858 48003 UX 59038 59979 Total score 178738 216228 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A03 n/a Realme Narzo 30A 702 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 4 FPS Graphics score - 702 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (75% in 150 min) Full charging time - 4:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 February 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30A. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.