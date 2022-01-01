Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.