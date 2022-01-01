Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Realme Narzo 50i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

Самсунг Галакси А03
VS
Оппо Реалми Нарзо 50i
Samsung Galaxy A03
Oppo Realme Narzo 50i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 122K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 301 and 179 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Realme Narzo 50i

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
397 nits
Realme Narzo 50i
397 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03 +1%
81.8%
Realme Narzo 50i
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Oppo Realme Narzo 50i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 +46%
178691
Realme Narzo 50i
122179
CPU 59385 40291
GPU 26274 16984
Memory 34858 27120
UX 59038 37983
Total score 178691 122179
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme Go UI
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 3:35 hr 2:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 September 2021
Release date January 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A12
2. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A03s
3. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A
4. Samsung Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A32
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 and A03 Core
6. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Samsung Galaxy M12
7. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Xiaomi Poco C3
8. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Realme C20
9. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Realme C21Y
10. Oppo Realme Narzo 50i and Xiaomi Redmi 10C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish