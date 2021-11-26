Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A02 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Samsung Galaxy A02 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Exynos 7884B) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 66K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Fingerprint scanner

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7884B

The phone is 10-months newer

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 106 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Samsung Galaxy A02 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.9% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 404 nits Galaxy A02 n/a

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Galaxy A02 81.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7884B Mediatek MT6739W Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock 770 MHz 570 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels - 1 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 +126% 240 Galaxy A02 106 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 +126% 907 Galaxy A02 402 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 +168% 179604 Galaxy A02 66913 CPU 59385 22242 GPU 26274 2843 Memory 34858 21450 UX 59038 19920 Total score 179604 66913

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 13.5 GB 9.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 January 2021 Release date January 2022 January 2021 SAR (head) - 0.65 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.