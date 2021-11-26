Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A02
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Exynos 7884B) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 66K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7884B
- The phone is 10-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 106 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7884B
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|770 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|-
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +126%
240
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03 +126%
907
402
|CPU
|59385
|22242
|GPU
|26274
|2843
|Memory
|34858
|21450
|UX
|59038
|19920
|Total score
|179604
|66913
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|9.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|January 2022
|January 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.
