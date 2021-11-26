Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A02 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Exynos 7884B) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 66K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7884B
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 240 and 106 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Galaxy A02

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
404 nits
Galaxy A02
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Galaxy A02
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7884B Mediatek MT6739W
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 770 MHz 570 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels - 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +126%
240
Galaxy A02
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03 +126%
907
Galaxy A02
402
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 +168%
179604
Galaxy A02
66913
CPU 59385 22242
GPU 26274 2843
Memory 34858 21450
UX 59038 19920
Total score 179604 66913
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB 9.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 January 2021
Release date January 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) - 0.65 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 is definitely a better buy.

