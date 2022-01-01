Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A02s

Самсунг Галакси А03
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Samsung Galaxy A03
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 99K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 242 and 131 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 1095:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Galaxy A02s +2%
410 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Galaxy A02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels - 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +85%
242
Galaxy A02s
131
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03 +83%
910
Galaxy A02s
497
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 +82%
180041
Galaxy A02s
99100
CPU 59385 29781
GPU 26274 14379
Memory 34858 29514
UX 59038 24907
Total score 180041 99100
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 13.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A03
n/a
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A03
n/a
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A03
n/a
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 November 2020
Release date January 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03
2. Galaxy M12 and Galaxy A03
3. Galaxy A22 and Galaxy A03
4. Galaxy M02 and Galaxy A03
5. Galaxy A03 Core and Galaxy A03
6. Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A02s
7. Redmi 9 and Galaxy A02s
8. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s
9. Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A02s
10. Oppo A54 and Galaxy A02s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish