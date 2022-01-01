Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Shows 21% longer battery life (39:16 vs 32:23 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 121K)
- Delivers 148% higher peak brightness (881 against 355 nits)
- 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
16
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|83%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|96.9%
|PWM
|806 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|43 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|1126:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
179
Pixel 6a +490%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
895
Pixel 6a +222%
2881
|CPU
|36930
|229804
|GPU
|15632
|299774
|Memory
|29149
|114943
|UX
|38919
|142121
|Total score
|121059
|787869
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6058
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|9691
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.2 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (15% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:38 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|15:57 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|14:23 hr
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|06:16 hr
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
