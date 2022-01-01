Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Google Pixel 6a

Samsung Galaxy A03s
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (39:16 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 121K)
  • Delivers 148% higher peak brightness (881 against 355 nits)
  • 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 96.9%
PWM 806 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 43 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1126:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A03s
355 nits
Pixel 6a +148%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s
81.8%
Pixel 6a +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 680 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
179
Pixel 6a +490%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
895
Pixel 6a +222%
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
121059
Pixel 6a +551%
787869
CPU 36930 229804
GPU 15632 299774
Memory 29149 114943
UX 38919 142121
Total score 121059 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6058
PCMark 3.0 score - 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 13.2 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (15% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:38 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:57 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 14:23 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 06:16 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 124 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A03s +21%
39:16 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB
Pixel 6a +1%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2021 May 2022
Release date August 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

