Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.