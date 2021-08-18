Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Huawei Honor 9S

Самсунг Галакси А03s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9S
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Huawei Honor 9S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 102K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 73.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Honor 9S
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s +11%
81.8%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
171
Honor 9S +4%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s +8%
989
Honor 9S
916
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s +18%
121222
Honor 9S
102323
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 April 2020
Release date August 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 139 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
