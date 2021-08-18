Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Huawei Y6s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Huawei Y6s

Самсунг Галакси А03s
VS
Хуавей Y6s
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Huawei Y6s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Huawei Y6s, which is powered by the same chip and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 107K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6s
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Huawei Y6s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1211:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s +1%
407 nits
Huawei Y6s
403 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s +3%
81.8%
Huawei Y6s
79.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Huawei Y6s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 250 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type - LPDDR3
Memory clock - 800 MHz
Channels - 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
171
Huawei Y6s +4%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
989
Huawei Y6s +3%
1019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s +12%
121222
Huawei Y6s
107958
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13.2 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3266 x 2450
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Huawei Y6s
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 January 2020
Release date August 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 139 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

