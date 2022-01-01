Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Motorola Moto G Play (2023)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Play (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2023)
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|79.7%
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|-
|PWM
|806 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1126:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
890
962
|CPU
|36930
|-
|GPU
|15632
|-
|Memory
|29149
|-
|UX
|38919
|-
|Total score
|121451
|123552
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|-
|OS size
|13.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (15% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|3:38 hr
|3:00 hr
|Web browsing
|15:57 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:23 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:16 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|December 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|December 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Play (2023). But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.
