Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

Samsung Galaxy A03s
Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Play (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Play (2023)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Moto G Play (2023)

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 79.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM 806 Hz -
Response time 43 ms -
Contrast 1126:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Motorola Moto G Play (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
121451
Moto G Play (2023) +2%
123552
CPU 36930 -
GPU 15632 -
Memory 29149 -
UX 38919 -
Total score 121451 123552
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 13.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (15% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 3:38 hr 3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:57 hr -
Watching video 14:23 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 December 2022
Release date August 2021 December 2022
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Play (2023). But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

