Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021) VS Samsung Galaxy A03s Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2021) 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 120K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 317 and 179 points

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 266 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.8% Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM 806 Hz - Response time 43 ms - Contrast 1126:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A03s 487 nits Moto G Power (2021) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03s 81.8% Moto G Power (2021) +2% 83.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Motorola Moto G Power (2021) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610 GPU clock 680 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03s 179 Moto G Power (2021) +77% 317 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03s 882 Moto G Power (2021) +55% 1368 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03s 120409 Moto G Power (2021) +73% 208622 CPU 36930 - GPU 15632 - Memory 29149 - UX 38919 - Total score 120409 208622 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A03s n/a Moto G Power (2021) 371 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 371 PCMark 3.0 score - 6214 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM One UI Core 3.1 - OS size 13.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB Moto G Power (2021) n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 January 2021 Release date August 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Power (2021). But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.