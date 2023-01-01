Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Motorola Moto G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A03s Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (429 against 353 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (429 against 353 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 241 and 177 points

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 241 and 177 points The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price Motorola Moto G22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 93.9% 93.2% PWM 806 Hz Not detected Response time 43 ms 40 ms Contrast 1126:1 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A03s 353 nits Moto G22 +22% 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03s 81.8% Moto G22 +3% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2350 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03s 177 Moto G22 +36% 241 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03s 885 Moto G22 +20% 1059 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03s +5% 119782 Moto G22 114557 CPU 36930 33595 GPU 15632 16969 Memory 29149 25788 UX 38919 38644 Total score 119782 114557 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 13.2 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (15% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 3:38 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:57 hr - Watching video 14:23 hr - Gaming 06:16 hr - Standby 124 hr - General battery life Galaxy A03s 39:16 hr Moto G22 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB Moto G22 86.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2021 March 2022 Release date August 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G22. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.