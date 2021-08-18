Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (172K versus 121K)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (500 against 407 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 171 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
Response time - 41.8 ms
Contrast - 1631:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Nokia 5.4 +23%
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s
81.8%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
171
Nokia 5.4 +194%
503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
989
Nokia 5.4 +55%
1532
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
121222
Nokia 5.4 +42%
172295
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 Android One
OS size 13.2 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 December 2020
Release date August 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 139 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.4.

