Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 120K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 254 and 180 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 94.6%
PWM 806 Hz -
Response time 43 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1126:1 1354:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s +7%
490 nits
Nord N100
459 nits
Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s
81.8%
Nord N100 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2350 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
180
Nord N100 +41%
254
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
890
Nord N100 +42%
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
120707
Nord N100 +38%
166247
CPU 36930 53319
GPU 15632 23585
Memory 29149 40597
UX 38919 47174
Total score 120707 166247
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 13.2 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (15% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 3:38 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:57 hr -
Watching video 14:23 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A03s
39:16 hr
Nord N100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03s
86.5 dB
Nord N100 +4%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N100. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

