Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 120K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 254 and 180 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|82.9%
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|94.6%
|PWM
|806 Hz
|-
|Response time
|43 ms
|35 ms
|Contrast
|1126:1
|1354:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Nord N100 +41%
254
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
890
Nord N100 +42%
1262
|CPU
|36930
|53319
|GPU
|15632
|23585
|Memory
|29149
|40597
|UX
|38919
|47174
|Total score
|120707
|166247
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|OxygenOS 10.5
|OS size
|13.2 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (15% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|3:38 hr
|2:14 hr
|Web browsing
|15:57 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:23 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:16 hr
|-
|Standby
|124 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|0.89 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.04 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N100. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.
