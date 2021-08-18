Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Oppo A16 VS Samsung Galaxy A03s Oppo A16 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s Supports 15W fast charging

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (119K versus 100K)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo A16 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (479 against 398 nits)

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.9% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03s 398 nits Oppo A16 +20% 479 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03s 81.8% Oppo A16 +1% 82.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Oppo A16 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2350 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03s 170 Oppo A16 +4% 176 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03s 963 Oppo A16 +4% 1003 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03s +19% 119469 Oppo A16 100077

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 13.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2021 July 2021 Release date August 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A16.