Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 121K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (488 against 407 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 311 and 171 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Realme 5

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Realme 5 +20%
488 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s
81.8%
Realme 5 +1%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Oppo Realme 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
171
Realme 5 +82%
311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
989
Realme 5 +28%
1265
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
121222
Realme 5 +35%
164221
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 13.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme 5
21:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme 5
20:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme 5
47:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4208 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme 5
89 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 August 2019
Release date August 2021 August 2019
Launch price ~ 139 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 5.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
