Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 5s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.