Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.