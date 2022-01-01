Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A03s Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (487 against 397 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 120K)

Reverse charging feature

95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 179 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM 806 Hz - Response time 43 ms - Contrast 1126:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A03s +23% 487 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03s 81.8% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2350 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03s 179 Realme C21Y +95% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03s 882 Realme C21Y +47% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03s 120409 Realme C21Y +60% 193186 CPU 36930 66485 GPU 15632 32103 Memory 29149 37779 UX 38919 57506 Total score 120409 193186

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 13.2 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A03s 86.5 dB Realme C21Y n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2021 June 2021 Release date August 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C21Y.