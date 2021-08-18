Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.