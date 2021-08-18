Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Realme X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Oppo Realme X

Самсунг Галакси А03s
VS
Оппо Реалми Х
Samsung Galaxy A03s
Oppo Realme X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1235 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3765 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 121K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (449 against 407 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03s
vs
Realme X

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 85.72%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Realme X +10%
449 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s
81.8%
Realme X +5%
85.72%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Oppo Realme X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 616
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
171
Realme X +129%
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s
989
Realme X +59%
1569
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s
121222
Realme X +114%
259252
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 13.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3765 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme X
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme X
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme X
28:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Realme X
80 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2021 May 2019
Release date August 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 139 USD ~ 211 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Xiaomi Poco M3
4. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Samsung Galaxy A01
5. Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Samsung Galaxy M12
6. Oppo Realme X vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Oppo Realme X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Oppo Realme X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme X vs Oppo Realme X2
10. Oppo Realme X vs Xiaomi Poco X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish