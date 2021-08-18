Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.