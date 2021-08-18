Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (429 against 398 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 15.2 grams less

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03s
398 nits
Galaxy A01 +8%
429 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03s +9%
81.8%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03s and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 505
GPU clock 680 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type - LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels - 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s
169
Galaxy A01 +5%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s +20%
970
Galaxy A01
808
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 13.2 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2021 December 2019
Release date August 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 139 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.36 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.

