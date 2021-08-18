Samsung Galaxy A03s vs A01 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (121K versus 49K)
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (438 against 407 nits)
- 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 46 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|74.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|800 MHz
|Channels
|-
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03s +146%
121222
49304
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|Android Go
|OS size
|13.2 GB
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|July 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 139 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.
