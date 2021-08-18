Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Galaxy A02
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 18, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 169 and 106 points
- Weighs 41.8 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
16
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Mediatek MT6739W
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|-
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03s +59%
169
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03s +144%
970
397
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
56616
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|13.2 GB
|9.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 139 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.36 W/kg
|0.65 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03s is definitely a better buy.
