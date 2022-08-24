Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A04 vs G Pure – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on August 24, 2022, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 145 and 134 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A04
vs
G Pure

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 80.6%

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04 +1%
81.3%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04 and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04
134
G Pure +8%
145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04
619
G Pure +6%
654
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A04
n/a
G Pure
98202
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2022 October 2021
Release date September 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04 is definitely a better buy.

