Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Oppo A17 VS Samsung Galaxy A04 Oppo A17 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on August 24, 2022, against the Oppo A17, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04 Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Supports fast charging

Supports fast charging Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo A17 Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 182 and 136 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A04 Price Oppo A17 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 83.3%

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A04 81.3% Oppo A17 +2% 83.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04 and Oppo A17 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A04 136 Oppo A17 +34% 182 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A04 621 Oppo A17 +61% 999 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A04 +1% 117312 Oppo A17 116705 CPU 35950 33992 GPU 17438 16989 Memory 28804 28215 UX 34714 37341 Total score 117312 116705 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 1800 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM One UI Core 4.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power - 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date September 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04. But if the performance, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A17.