47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04e
39 out of 100
Nokia C110
Nokia C110

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04e (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on October 21, 2022, against the Nokia C110, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04e
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (124K versus 102K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 150 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Nokia C110
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A04e and Nokia C110 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 273 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.9%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04e and Nokia C110 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio P22
Max clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04e +17%
176
Nokia C110
150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04e
684
Nokia C110 +9%
744
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A04e +21%
124134
Nokia C110
102617
Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1800 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 22.6 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2022 June 2023
Release date November 2022 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.11 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04e is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
