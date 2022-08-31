Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola G Pure
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 98K)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.7%
|80.6%
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|20 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1291:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04s +26%
183
145
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04s +67%
1089
654
|CPU
|43206
|-
|GPU
|25138
|-
|Memory
|38540
|-
|UX
|42933
|-
|Total score
|148560
|98202
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:14 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|12:50 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:10 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:50 hr
|-
|Standby
|120 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.
