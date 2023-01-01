Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A04s vs Moto G13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola Moto G13

Samsung Galaxy A04s
Motorola Moto G13
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Motorola Moto G13

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 149K)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (549 against 389 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 352 and 183 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A04s and Motorola Moto G13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A04s
vs
Moto G13

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 91.2%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 20 ms 41 ms
Contrast 1291:1 1914:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Moto G13 +41%
549 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Orange Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04s
80.7%
Moto G13 +4%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04s and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04s
183
Moto G13 +92%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04s
1092
Moto G13 +15%
1254
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A04s
149088
Moto G13 +44%
214436
CPU 43206 68339
GPU 25138 34495
Memory 38540 47936
UX 42933 63831
Total score 149088 214436
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A04s
508
Moto G13 +46%
743
Max surface temperature 41.9 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 508 743
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A04s
5690
Moto G13 +47%
8369
Web score 5430 6956
Video editing 5850 6163
Photo editing 8371 19122
Data manipulation 4091 5436
Writing score 5636 9343
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.1 My UX
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:25 hr -
Watching video 13:10 hr -
Gaming 06:24 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A04s
34:31 hr
Moto G13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB
Moto G13 +1%
78.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2022 January 2023
Release date September 2022 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.

