Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola Moto G13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (214K versus 149K)
- Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (549 against 389 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 92% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 352 and 183 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
22
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
68*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.7%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|91.2%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|20 ms
|41 ms
|Contrast
|1291:1
|1914:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
183
Moto G13 +92%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1092
Moto G13 +15%
1254
|CPU
|43206
|68339
|GPU
|25138
|34495
|Memory
|38540
|47936
|UX
|42933
|63831
|Total score
|149088
|214436
|Max surface temperature
|41.9 °C
|40.8 °C
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|743
|Web score
|5430
|6956
|Video editing
|5850
|6163
|Photo editing
|8371
|19122
|Data manipulation
|4091
|5436
|Writing score
|5636
|9343
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.1
|My UX
|OS size
|12 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:14 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|12:25 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:10 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:24 hr
|-
|Standby
|120 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4096 x 2048
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|September 2022
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.
