Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola Moto G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A04s Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 114K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 114K) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22 Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (429 against 389 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (429 against 389 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 241 and 184 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 93.2% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 20 ms 40 ms Contrast 1291:1 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A04s 389 nits Moto G22 +10% 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A04s 80.7% Moto G22 +4% 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.1 - OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:34 hr - Watching video 13:10 hr - Gaming 06:35 hr - Standby 120 hr - General battery life Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Moto G22 n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB Moto G22 +11% 86.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2022 March 2022 Release date September 2022 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg - Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G22.