Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 114K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (429 against 389 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 241 and 184 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A04s
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 93.2%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 20 ms 40 ms
Contrast 1291:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Moto G22 +10%
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04s
80.7%
Moto G22 +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04s and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04s
184
Moto G22 +31%
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04s +3%
1091
Moto G22
1059
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A04s +30%
148356
Moto G22
114557
CPU 43206 33595
GPU 25138 16969
Memory 38540 25788
UX 42933 38644
Total score 148356 114557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 41.9 °C 40.2 °C
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 508 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5468 -
Video editing 5889 -
Photo editing 8306 -
Data manipulation 4074 -
Writing score 5674 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.1 -
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr -
Watching video 13:10 hr -
Gaming 06:35 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Moto G22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB
Moto G22 +11%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A04s. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

