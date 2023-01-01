Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A04s vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola Moto G31

Самсунг Галакси А04s
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 148K)
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (423 against 389 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 184 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A04s
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 20 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1291:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Moto G31 +9%
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Orange Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04s
80.7%
Moto G31 +2%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04s and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04s
184
Moto G31 +90%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04s
1091
Moto G31 +11%
1211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A04s
148356
Moto G31 +31%
194754
CPU 43206 59845
GPU 25138 39344
Memory 38540 35715
UX 42933 60917
Total score 148356 194754
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A04s
508
Moto G31 +40%
711
Max surface temperature 41.9 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 508 711
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A04s
5716
Moto G31 +12%
6413
Web score 5468 4641
Video editing 5889 5250
Photo editing 8306 13112
Data manipulation 4074 5579
Writing score 5674 6671
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 12 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr -
Watching video 13:10 hr -
Gaming 06:35 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Moto G31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB
Moto G31 +3%
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G31. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Moto G62 5G or Moto G31
2. Galaxy A13 or Moto G31
3. Moto G32 or Moto G31
4. Redmi Note 11 or Moto G31
5. Nokia G21 or Moto G31
6. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A04s
7. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A04s
8. Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A04s
9. Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A04s
10. Galaxy A04e or Galaxy A04s
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish