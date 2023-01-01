Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola Moto G31 VS Samsung Galaxy A04s Motorola Moto G31 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 The phone is 10-months newer Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI) 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 148K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 148K) Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (423 against 389 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (423 against 389 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 184 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A04s Price Motorola Moto G31 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 82.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.1% 99.9% PWM Not detected 223 Hz Response time 20 ms 6 ms Contrast 1291:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A04s 389 nits Moto G31 +9% 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Orange Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A04s 80.7% Moto G31 +2% 82.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 ROM One UI Core 5.1 Stock Android OS size 12 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:34 hr - Watching video 13:10 hr - Gaming 06:35 hr - Standby 120 hr - General battery life Galaxy A04s 34:44 hr Moto G31 n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A04s 78.4 dB Moto G31 +3% 80.7 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced August 2022 November 2021 Release date September 2022 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg - Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G31. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.