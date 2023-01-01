Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Motorola Moto G31
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
- 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 148K)
- Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (423 against 389 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 184 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.7%
|82.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.1%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|223 Hz
|Response time
|20 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|1291:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Orange
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
184
Moto G31 +90%
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1091
Moto G31 +11%
1211
|CPU
|43206
|59845
|GPU
|25138
|39344
|Memory
|38540
|35715
|UX
|42933
|60917
|Total score
|148356
|194754
|Max surface temperature
|41.9 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|98%
|97%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|711
|Web score
|5468
|4641
|Video editing
|5889
|5250
|Photo editing
|8306
|13112
|Data manipulation
|4074
|5579
|Writing score
|5674
|6671
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|12 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:14 hr
|2:33 hr
|Web browsing
|12:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:10 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:35 hr
|-
|Standby
|120 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|December 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.23 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G31. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04s.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2