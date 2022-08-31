Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A04s vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (150K versus 101K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (38:50 vs 34:44 hours)
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (461 against 391 nits)

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.1% 95.5%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms 37 ms
Contrast 1291:1 1095:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A04s
391 nits
Galaxy A02s +18%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04s
80.7%
Galaxy A02s +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04s and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 506
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04s +40%
185
Galaxy A02s
132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04s +124%
1110
Galaxy A02s
495
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A04s +49%
150915
Galaxy A02s
101425
CPU 43206 29716
GPU 25138 14228
Memory 38540 28702
UX 42933 28409
Total score 150915 101425
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 5734 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 12 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:14 hr 2:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:34 hr 14:46 hr
Watching video 13:10 hr 14:37 hr
Gaming 06:35 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 120 hr 131 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Galaxy A02s +12%
38:50 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB
Galaxy A02s +2%
80 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2022 November 2020
Release date September 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.

