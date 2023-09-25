Samsung Galaxy A05 vs Honor X7a
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 172K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 416 and 192 points
Reasons to consider the Honor X7a
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
43
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
64
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
38
32
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
18
10
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
80*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
68
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|262 ppi
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|85.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.7%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2254:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
|167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU shading units
|48
|32
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
|~43.5 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A05 +117%
416
192
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A05 +64%
1376
841
|CPU
|87895
|60683
|GPU
|48830
|15786
|Memory
|64492
|47624
|UX
|67800
|49491
|Total score
|266453
|172792
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.1 Core
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (80% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X7a is definitely a better buy.
