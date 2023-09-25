Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A05 vs Honor X7a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A05 vs Honor X7a

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A05
VS
56 out of 100
Honor X7a
Samsung Galaxy A05
Honor X7a

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 172K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 416 and 192 points
Reasons to consider the Honor X7a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A05 and Honor X7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A05
vs
Honor X7a

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 262 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25 ms
Contrast - 2254:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A05
n/a
Honor X7a
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A05
82.1%
Honor X7a +4%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A05 and Honor X7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU shading units 48 32
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~96 GFLOPS ~43.5 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A05 +117%
416
Honor X7a
192
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A05 +64%
1376
Honor X7a
841
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A05 +54%
266453
Honor X7a
172792
CPU 87895 60683
GPU 48830 15786
Memory 64492 47624
UX 67800 49491
Total score 266453 172792
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM One UI 5.1 Core Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (80% in 80 min)
Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A05
n/a
Honor X7a
79.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2023 January 2023
Release date October 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor X7a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Honor 70 Lite or Honor X7a
2. Motorola Moto G13 or Honor X7a
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G or Honor X7a
4. Honor X7 or Honor X7a
5. Samsung Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A05
6. Samsung Galaxy A04s or Galaxy A05
7. Samsung Galaxy A04 or Galaxy A05
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 or Galaxy A05
9. Xiaomi Redmi 12 or Samsung Galaxy A05
10. Motorola Moto G14 or Samsung Galaxy A05
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский