Samsung Galaxy A05 vs Motorola Moto G14
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G14, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G14
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 55% higher pixel density (405 vs 262 PPI)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 451 and 416 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
43
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
56
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
38
48*
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
18
44*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
71*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
67
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|262 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|85.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1080:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
|161.46 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU shading units
|48
|64
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
|~96 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
416
Moto G14 +8%
451
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
1376
Moto G14 +14%
1570
|CPU
|87895
|-
|GPU
|48830
|-
|Memory
|64492
|-
|UX
|67800
|-
|Total score
|266453
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1 Core
|My UX
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4096 x 2048
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2023
|August 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|August 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G14 is definitely a better buy.
