51 out of 100
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A05 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on September 25, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G14, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G14
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 55% higher pixel density (405 vs 262 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 451 and 416 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A05 and Motorola Moto G14 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A05
vs
Moto G14

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 262 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1080:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A05
n/a
Moto G14
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.8 mm (6.65 inches) 161.46 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 78.2 mm (3.08 inches) 73.82 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Gray, Blue, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A05
82.1%
Moto G14 +4%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A05 and Motorola Moto G14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 Unisoc Tiger T616
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU shading units 48 64
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~96 GFLOPS ~96 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A05
416
Moto G14 +8%
451
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A05
1376
Moto G14 +14%
1570
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A05
266453
Moto G14
n/a
CPU 87895 -
GPU 48830 -
Memory 64492 -
UX 67800 -
Total score 266453 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Core My UX
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A05
n/a
Moto G14
81.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2023 August 2023
Release date October 2023 August 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 15 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G14 is definitely a better buy.

