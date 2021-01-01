Samsung Galaxy A10 vs ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 13.73% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3400 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (471 against 422 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 20 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|16:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|67.87%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|52 ms
|Contrast
|2050:1
|957:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek MT6737
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1250 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T720 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|640 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10 +130%
84093
36616
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|ZenUI 3
|OS size
|9 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|July 2016
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|0.302 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.
