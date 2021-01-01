Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.