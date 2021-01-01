Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs ZenFone 3 Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

Самсунг Галакси А10
VS
Асус Зенфон 3 Макс
Samsung Galaxy A10
ASUS ZenFone 3 Max

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.73% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3400 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (471 against 422 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
ZenFone 3 Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 16:9
PPI 271 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 67.87%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms 52 ms
Contrast 2050:1 957:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
422 nits
ZenFone 3 Max +12%
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10 +20%
81.6%
ZenFone 3 Max
67.87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and ASUS ZenFone 3 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 MediaTek MT6737
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1250 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T720 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~34 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 640 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10 +130%
84093
ZenFone 3 Max
36616
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 ZenUI 3
OS size 9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2592 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB
ZenFone 3 Max +2%
88 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2019 July 2016
Release date March 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.302 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

