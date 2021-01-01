Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Honor 10

Самсунг Галакси А10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Samsung Galaxy A10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 59% higher pixel density (432 vs 271 PPI)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 106K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (499 against 422 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A10
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.9:9
PPI 271 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 90% -
PWM 77 Hz Not detected
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 2050:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Honor 10 +18%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A10 +2%
81.6%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A10 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10
238
Honor 10 +46%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10
848
Honor 10 +78%
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A10
84093
Honor 10 +150%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10
106933
Honor 10 +49%
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A10
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A10 +2%
86.1 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced February 2019 April 2018
Release date March 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A10
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A10
3. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A10
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A10
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A10
6. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 10
7. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 10
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 10
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Honor 10
10. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish