Samsung Galaxy A10 vs Huawei Honor 7A Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7884) that was released on February 28, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 7A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (428 against 385 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 7.56% more screen real estate
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 7A Prime
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Weighs 26 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.6%
|74.04%
|RGB color space
|90%
|-
|PWM
|77 Hz
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2050:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|570 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96336
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 8.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2019
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 7A Prime.
